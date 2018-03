By: Samaa Web Desk

SHARJAH: Tempers got the better of Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers Yasir Shah and Sohail Khan during their PSL 2018 match against Quetta Gladiators.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan threw the ball at Yasir Shah while giving fielding instructions.

Spinner Shah was not pleased with Khan’s behavior and threw the ball at him.

Lahore Qalandars went on to beat Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah by 17 runs.