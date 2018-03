By: Samaa Web Desk

DUBAI: Mohammad Sami’s bowling performance helped Islamabad United secure their place in the Pakistan Super League 2018 qualifier.

Mohammad Sami bowled four overs, took two wickets and conceded 20 runs in the match against Karachi Kings.

His two early breakthroughs rattled put the Kings’ batting lineup under pressure from the start.

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets to qualify for the final.