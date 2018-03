By: Samaa Web Desk

DUBAI: Islamabad United batsman Luke Ronchi hit Karachi Kings bowlers to all parts of the ground in the Pakistan Super League 2018 qualifier on Sunday evening.

He scored 94 runs from 39 balls with the help of five sixes and 12 boundaries.

His performance with the bat helped Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets to qualify for the final.

The former New Zealand/Australian batsman was not picked in the playing XI for the last round-robin stage match.