Watch: Foreign cricketers express delight upon reaching Pakistan

March 20, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

NEWS DESK

International cricketers arrived in Lahore to play the eliminators and final of Pakistan Super League 2018.

The foreign guests including players and coaches were taken to a private hotel located at Mall Road from the Allama Iqbal International Airport under tight security.

Lahore has worn festive look ahead of eliminators to be played at Gaddafi Stadium. The first one will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmi are in high spirits as all their foreign players including skipper Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Rikki Wessels, Chris Jordan, Tamim Iqbal and Ander Fletcher have arrived in Pakistan.

However, Dwayne Smith flew back to West Indies owing to family reasons.

Sarfraz Ahmed of the Gladiators expressed disappointment as two key players — Kevin Pieterson and Shane Watson —refused to visit Pakistan. However; the South African hard-hitter Rilee Rossouw will join the squad in Pakistan.

Karachi Kings, who will play the second eliminator, arrived in Lahore on Monday morning. The foreign players of the Kings, who arrived in Lahore today, are Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, David Wiese and Ravi Bopara.

All the guests have been declared as state guest and the route which was used for transporting them to the hotel, was closed for general traffic.

 

