KARACHI: Pakistani cricketing legend Wasim Akram trained a six-year-old boy from Chichawatni.

The ex-cricketer posted the pictures of himself training Hasan.

He added, “Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half. #brightfuture”

“Explaining the importance of front arm. He was all ears he already knows how to grip the ball for out swing and in swing. Unreal,” Akram added.

A video of a six-year-old child, spinning the ball like legend Shane Warne, went viral. Several international cricketers including Virat Kohli had praised child for his talent.

Story first published: 27th March 2018