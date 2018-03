By: Samaa Web Desk

Video courtesy: Sanjay Sadhwani

KARACHI: VVIPs witnessed the PSL final clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Shahid Afridi were some of the VVIP spectators who were in attendance.