Update on Pak-Windies T20 series tickets

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Sale of tickets for Pakistanâ€™s upcoming T20 series against West Indies in Karachi continues. Fans are eagerly waiting for another mega cricket event in Karachi.

The historic series will be played from 1st April to 3rd April at National Stadium Karachi.

Match tickets of Rs.500, Rs.1000, 2000, and 5000 are now on sale online at yayvo.com.

PCB has announced that sale of tickets at outlets of a courier company will continue throughout tonight.

Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated a certain quota for the online sale and tickets are available for sale at TCS Express Centres in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Initially, PCB allocated 25% inventory for online sales, however, considering the overwhelming response more tickets will be added for the online sale.

Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the 15-member squad for upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan.


