Traffic wardens in Lahore hand out flowers, sweets to citizens

LAHORE: Traffic wardens throughout the city were distributing sweets and flowers among citizens on Tuesday ahead of the first playoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.
The Old City was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as foreign cricketers arrived with their local counterparts to play the first playoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.
Story first published: 20th March 2018