Traffic wardens in Lahore hand out flowers, sweets to citizens

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Traffic wardens throughout the city were distributing sweets and flowers among citizens on Tuesday ahead of the first playoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. 

The Old City was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as foreign cricketers arrived with their local counterparts to play the first playoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Also read: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in first eliminator

As a goodwill gesture, traffic wardens throughout the city gave away sweets, flowers and chocolates.
