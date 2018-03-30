KARACHI: The traffic plan for the Twenty20 series between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi was announced

According to the Karachi traffic police, the road from Sharae Faisal to Karsaz will remain closed for traffic. The vehicles will be diverted towards Rashid Minhas Road via Drigh Road.

The police officials stated that the way leading to National Stadium from Rashid Minhas Road till Dalmia will remain closed as well.

The road from National Stadium till Liaquatabad No 10 will be sealed whereas the vehicles coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards Kareemabad and Ayesha Manzil.

People will be able to park their vehicles at specific points namely

Urdu University Ground

Sunday Bazaar opposite Baitul Mukarram Mosque

KMC Ground

China Ground

The spectators will be brought to the stadium via shuttle service.

Cricket fans have to bring their original computerized National Identification Card (NIC) with the match ticket for entry into the stadium.

Story first published: 30th March 2018