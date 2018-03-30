Traffic plan for Pak-Windies T20 series

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The traffic plan for the Twenty20 series between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi was announced

According to the Karachi traffic police, the road from Sharae Faisal to Karsaz will remain closed for traffic. The vehicles will be diverted towards Rashid Minhas Road via Drigh Road.

The police officials stated that the way leading to National Stadium from Rashid Minhas Road till Dalmia will remain closed as well.

The road from National Stadium till Liaquatabad No 10 will be sealed whereas the vehicles coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards Kareemabad and Ayesha Manzil.

People will be able to park their vehicles at specific points namely

  • Urdu University Ground
  • Sunday Bazaar opposite Baitul Mukarram Mosque
  • KMC Ground
  • China Ground

The spectators will be brought to the stadium via shuttle service.

Cricket fans have to bring their original computerized National Identification Card (NIC) with the match ticket for entry into the stadium.


Published in Pakistan, Sports

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sorry folks: Online tickets for Windies T20 series in Karachi sold out

March 30, 2018 12:05 pm

No selection of Kamran Akmal till his fielding improves: Mickey Arthur

March 30, 2018 11:14 am

Hasan Ali apologizes over dancing in PSL 2018 final

March 30, 2018 10:37 am

New Zealand bowl first against England

March 30, 2018 5:13 am

West Indies announce squad for T20 series against Pakistan

March 30, 2018 3:59 am

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 39th death anniversry: Sindh govt declares holiday on April 4

March 30, 2018 12:02 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.