KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday will be contested under tight security arrangement.
The roads leading to Karachiâ€™s National Stadium will be closed for all kinds of traffic on Saturday evening.
The shops and market will be sealed as well.
The citizens living near the cricket stadiums have to carry their National Identity Card as no one will be allowed inside without it.
Over 8,000 security personnel will be deployed for security.
Story first published: 24th March 2018