Tight security measures in place for PSL 2018 final

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday will be contested under tight security arrangement.

The roads leading to Karachiâ€™s National Stadium will be closed for all kinds of traffic on Saturday evening.

The shops and market will be sealed as well.

The citizens living near the cricket stadiums have to carry their National Identity Card as no one will be allowed inside without it.

Over 8,000 security personnel will be deployed for security.
Published in Pakistan, PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018: Islamabad United reaches hotel in Karachi

March 24, 2018 4:45 pm

Watch: Great catches in PSL 2018

March 24, 2018 4:27 pm

Samaaâ€™s PSL transmission continue to win hearts

March 24, 2018 4:01 pm

Watch: Funny moments in PSL 2018

March 24, 2018 3:55 pm

PSL 2018: Women say will not cook food

March 24, 2018 3:36 pm

A look at the shuttle service for PSL 2018 final

March 24, 2018 3:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.