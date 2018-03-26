Tickets go on sale for West Indies series today

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Tickets for a three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and West Indies are going to be up for sale from midnight on March 26.

All three matches will be played at Karachiâ€™s National Cricket Stadium from April 1 to 3.

The historic tour comes a week after the city hosted its high-profile Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

According to PCB, tickets will be sold online and through a courier company. Ticket price has been reduced with general enclosure tickets now being sold at Rs500 and the VIP ticket at Rs6,000.

The last time Karachi hosted an international match was in February 2009, days before the visiting Sri Lanka team came under militant attack in Lahore.

The terrorist attack had killed eight people and left seven visiting players injured.


