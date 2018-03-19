The former Australian cricketer carries the book with him at all times. He gets displeased if someone else even touches it.“Even I haven’t seen what is in the red book,” said fast bowler Rumman Raees. He added. “He keeps it under such security that no one can even look at it.”He instructs his players from the points he jots down in the book during the innings breaks.Islamabad United veteran Misbah-ul-Haq had different things to say about the book.“Stats, obviously but we don’t given attention to it but which batsman has what strike-rate against bowler and what is their average, that’s what matters,” he said.“It makes the job much easier and all this is mentioned in the book,” Misbah added.Pakistan Super League 2018 will come to an end on March 25 but the opponents will remember Jones’ book.

