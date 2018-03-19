The mysterious red book of Dean Jones

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




DUBAI: The red book of Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones has become a mystery for cricket fans.

The former Australian cricketer carries the book with him at all times. He gets displeased if someone else even touches it.

“Even I haven’t seen what is in the red book,” said fast bowler Rumman Raees. He added. “He keeps it under such security that no one can even look at it.”

He instructs his players from the points he jots down in the book during the innings breaks.

Islamabad United veteran Misbah-ul-Haq had different things to say about the book.

“Stats, obviously but we don’t given attention to it but which batsman has what strike-rate against bowler and what is their average, that’s what matters,” he said.

“It makes the job much easier and all this is mentioned in the book,” Misbah added.

Pakistan Super League 2018 will come to an end on March 25 but the opponents will remember Jones’ book.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

IHC reserves verdict on Sharjeel Khan’s plea

March 19, 2018 3:35 pm

Watch: Kings put up shocking fielding display

March 19, 2018 12:47 pm

Arrangements finalized for PSL matches in Lahore

March 19, 2018 12:46 pm

Watch: Luke Ronchi pummel Kings

March 19, 2018 12:15 pm

Karachi Kings arrive in Lahore for PSL Eliminator

March 19, 2018 9:24 am

PSL 2018 playoff: Ronchi fires Islamabad United into final

March 18, 2018 9:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.