Test ranking: No Pakistani bowler in top ten

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
DUBAI: Not a single Pakistani bowler could make it to the top 10 positions in the Test bowlers rankings.

According to the fresh rankings by International Cricket Council, leg spinner Yasir Shah was at No. 13.

South Africaâ€™s Morne Morkel climbed five places to No.5 in the rankings. New Zealandâ€™s Trent Boult has reached No.7 from No. 12.

In the batsmanâ€™s rankings, Azhar Ali dropped one spot from No. 8 to No. 9.

South Africaâ€™s Dean Elgar and Aidan Markram are at No.8 and No.15 spot respectively.

 


