Tears and sympathy: Support grows for Steve Smith over cricket ban

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

SYDNEY: A wave of sympathy for disgraced Australia skipper Steve Smith gathered pace on Friday after his heart-wrenching apology and as opposition grew to the severity of bans handed out in a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith’s tearful appearance in front of media helped trigger the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann and also prompted calls to rein in criticism which has verged on hysterical during an extraordinary week for Australian cricket.

Both Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine months for ball-tampering during the third Test in Cape Town.

Lehmann — who had earlier warned about the players’ mental state — said he was convinced him to step down by the emotional apologies of Bancroft and Smith, which also drew messages of support.

“Dear Australia, that’s enough now,” ran a headline in British newspaper The Times. “This was ball-tampering, not murder.”

The ball-tampering scandal has unleashed a torrent of vitriol against Smith and Warner in particular, and heavy criticism of a team long perceived as arrogant and out of touch.

Australia’s leg-spin great Shane Warne wrote in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph: “We are all so hurt and angry and maybe we weren’t so sure how to react. We’d just never seen it before.

“But the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did, and maybe we’re at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Smith and Bancroft, who also faced media on Thursday, were “decent guys who had a moment of madness”.

“They deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today,” he tweeted.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Tearful Smith takes ‘full responsibility’ for ball-tampering scandal

March 29, 2018 6:11 pm

Sandpaper Scandal: David Warner issues apology for ball-tampering

March 29, 2018 2:46 pm

Pakistan cricket coach slams ‘boorish’ Australia players

March 29, 2018 12:49 pm

Ball tampering incident a reality check – Amla

March 28, 2018 7:43 pm

Ball-tampering: Warner, Smith ruled out of IPL

March 28, 2018 7:10 pm

Australia slaps 12-month bans on Smith and Warner

March 28, 2018 4:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.