MELBOURNE: Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner stepped down as the team’s captain and vice-captain amid stunning ball-tampering revelations.

Cricket Australia said the pair had agreed to give up their leadership roles following “discussions” with the governing body, with wicketkeeper Tim Paine to take the reins for the remainder of the third test in Cape Town.

“This test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands,” CA CEO James Sutherland said in a statement.

“As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

“All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority.”

Smith did not join his team mates as they warmed up at Newlands before the fourth day’s play got underway at the venue at the foot of the Table Mountain.

The Australians, including Smith and Warner, then walked out to a muted response from the sparse crowd. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 with the hosts in a strong position in the ongoing match. – Reuters

