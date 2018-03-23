South Africa’s Rabada wins duel with Warner

Cape Town:Kagiso Rabada was hit for five boundaries in a row by David Warner but won a duel with the Australian opening batsman when he sent Warner’s off stump cartwheeling on the second day of the third Test on Friday.

Warner was bowled for 30 and Australia were 67 for two at lunch in reply to South Africa’s 311 all out.

Warner hit three fours off the last three balls of Rabada’s second over, then hooked the first ball of Rabada’s next over for six.

He sliced a no-ball for four, then was bowled by a ball which went between bat and pad with Warner stuck on his crease.

Fast bowler Rabada, who had a two-match ban for making contact with Australian captain Steve Smith overturned before the Test, ran down the wicket to celebrate but did not go near the batsman.

But in the latest incident of a bad-tempered series, Warner appeared to react to a comment from a spectator in the members’ pavilion, stopping and turning as he climbed the steps to the dressing room.

South Africa claimed a second wicket when Usman Khawaja was caught at fine leg by Rabada off Morne Morkel for five. Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten on 22 at lunch.

South African opening batsman Dean Elgar equalled a world record when he carried his bat through a completed innings for the third time.

Elgar finished unbeaten on 141. Only Desmond Haynes of the West Indies had previously batted through a Test innings on three occasions.

Smith also equalled a world record when he caught South Africa’s last two batsmen for a total of five catches in the innings, the joint most by a fielder.

Although ten other fielders shared the record, Smith was only the second Australian to achieve the feat after Vic Richardson in 1935/36.

The series is delicately balanced at one match apiece.

Elgar and Rabada frustrated the Australians for 50 minutes as they took South Africa’s overnight total from 266 for eight. They shared a partnership of 50 before off-spinner Nathan Lyon had Rabada caught by Smith at slip for 22 off his first ball of the day.

Morkel hit a four before falling in identical fashion four balls later.

Elgar batted for 434 minutes, faced 284 balls and hit 20 fours and a six. – afp

Story first published: 23rd March 2018