ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board has urged social media organizations to play constructive role for organizing international matches successfully.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi made the statement while speaking exclusively with Pakistan Television.

He said that the big stadiums’ conditions would be improved in order to revive international cricket in the country

Sethi said the budget was being prepared for improving Peshawar and Rawalpindi stadiums’ condition.

“Efforts were being made for full functioning of Lahore and Karachi stadiums so that domestic and international cricket could be held in a congenial environment,” he added.

He said the Sindh government, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies had ensured the provision of foolproof security in that regard for the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi.

He said the credit goes to the entire nation for successfully holding of PSL matches in the country.

Sethi said West Indies team would come to Pakistan for playing series, adding that the people of ‘city of lights’ (Karachi), would witness the revival of international cricket.

Sethi while expressing optimism said the cricket lovers could also watch and enjoy domestic cricket on television channels as well. – APP

Story first published: 25th March 2018