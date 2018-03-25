Sethi urges social media teams to play constructive role

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board has urged social media organizations to play constructive role for organizing international matches successfully.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi made the statement while speaking exclusively with Pakistan Television.

He said that the big stadiums’ conditions would be improved in order to revive international cricket in the country

Sethi said the budget was being prepared for improving Peshawar and Rawalpindi stadiums’ condition.

“Efforts were being made for full functioning of Lahore and Karachi stadiums so that domestic and international cricket could be held in a congenial environment,” he added.

He said the Sindh government, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies had ensured the provision of foolproof security in that regard for the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi.

He said the credit goes to the entire nation for successfully holding of PSL matches in the country.

Sethi said West Indies team would come to Pakistan for playing series, adding that the people of ‘city of lights’ (Karachi), would witness the revival of international cricket.

Sethi while expressing optimism said the cricket lovers could also watch and enjoy domestic cricket on television channels as well. – APP


Published in Social Buzz, Sports

Story first published: 25th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Chacha Cricket’ charges up crowd at PSL final – Watch

March 25, 2018 8:42 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

March 25, 2018 7:55 pm

PSL final: Palmist predicts Islamabad United’s victory

March 25, 2018 7:54 pm

Here’s who will win PSL final, according to a parrot

March 25, 2018 7:50 pm

PSL Closing Ceremony: Ali Zafar performs live

March 25, 2018 7:44 pm

PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi players show dance talent

March 25, 2018 7:34 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.