Security exercises held in Lahore ahead of PSL 2018 eliminators

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report By: Jahangir Khan

LAHORE: Mock security exercises were held as part of the preparation for PSL 2018 play-offs which will be played in Lahore.

Strict security measures are being taken for the two matches as arrangements are being given final touches.

Security exercises were held at the airport, a local hotel and Nishtar Sports Complex in which Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Rescue officials took part.

Large numbers of police officers are serving duty around Gaddafi Stadium.

The PSL 2018 eliminator games in Lahore will be played on March 20 and 21.
Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

