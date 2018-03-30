ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is expecting a relatively weakened West Indies to give the hosts a tough time in the upcoming T20 series.

Many star players such as Chris Gayle, Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite pulled out of the tour over security reasons, prompting the West Indies Cricket Board to name a second-sting squad featuring some debutants.

“West Indies are a very strong T20 side. It will be a difficult series,” Sarfaraz told media persons at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, where two teams are to play three back-to-back games from April 1-3.

“I am very pleased on the revival of international cricket in Karachi,” he said.

The West Indian tour comes a week after Karachi hosted its first high-profile cricket game after nine years when Peshawar Zalmi took on Islamabad United in the final of Pakistan Super League in front of a packed National Stadium.

“I congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for its continued efforts to revive international cricket in the country,” the national skipper said, advising fans to come and support their team in the stadium.

