S.Africa’s Rabada to learn ban appeal result by Wednesday

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Cape Town: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will learn the result of his appeal against a ban for the remaining two Tests against Australia within 48 hours following a hearing on Monday, Cricket South Africa said.

The hearing, via teleconference with judicial commissioner Michael Heron of New Zealand, lasted for more than five hours.

Cricket South Africa said the International Cricket Council would announce the outcome by Wednesday, the day before the start of the third Test against Australia. The series is currently 1-1.

Rabada, who has been highly influential in the two Tests so far, was given the ban for making physical contact with Australian captain Steve Smith during the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada’s brush with Smith led to him being given three demerit points which took him to the eight-point threshold that triggers an automatic two-Test ban.

South African captain Faf du Plessis attended the early part of the meeting before leaving to join the team but team manager Mohammed Moosajee and advocate Dali Mpofu remained with Rabada.

Australia’s tour has been marred by altercations on and off the field. In the first Test, the visitors’ vice-captain David Warner was involved in an altercation with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in a stairwell.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has told AFP that while he did not want to see behaviour “crossing the line”, emotion and aggression were part of the game.

“In all honesty… we don’t want robots on the field,” Lee said. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Rabada test ban appeal to be heard on Monday

March 16, 2018 7:08 pm

Key South African bowler banned for two Tests

March 12, 2018 8:33 pm

Rabada stars as South Africa beat Australia

March 12, 2018 5:48 pm

Cricket: Rabada faces new charge

March 12, 2018 5:06 pm

Ross Taylor’s heroic 181 helps New Zealand defeat England

March 7, 2018 4:22 pm

Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.