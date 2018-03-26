KARACHI: Islamabad United vice-captain Rumman Raees brought the PSL 2018 trophy to SAMAA TV’s office on Monday.Â

After winning the PSL 2018 title a day earlier, Islamabad United player Rumman Raees brought the glittering trophy to SAMAA TV’s office.

“I want to heartily congratulate Karachi, Pakistan and SAMAA TV for the victory,” said Rumman while showing off the trophy in SAMAA TV’s newsroom.

People clicked selfies with Rumman Raees and the trophy. Slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised by SAMAA TV’s staff members.

Rumman said that he had enjoyed captaining Islamabad United briefly before he got injured and credited teammates for supporting him.

“I want to thank the team’s management and senior cricketers who supported me and played their roles,” he said.

Rumman Raees said that in 2016 as well, Islamabad United had lost two matches and then went on to become PSL champions.

“This time around we lost two matches and then won the tournament again,” he said.

Story first published: 26th March 2018