“The visitors will be allowed to park their vehicles at the ground of Federal Urdu University,” a police official said in his media talk.“Their tickets will be checked at the parking.”He said, “During the match, some specific roads will be closed for security reasons. Hassan Square, New Town and Dalmia Road will be closed for general traffic. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter the blocked area.”The people will be asked to pass through walk-through gates before entering the stadium.He informed that Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen will remain completely open for traffic. No citizen will be allowed to walk to the stadium on foot.According to Brigadier Shahid of the Rangers, people coming to the stadium will be allowed to carry only mobile phone; while, battery of any kind or power bank is not allowed.The cricket fans will be transported to the stadium from midday to 5pm. After 5pm, the roads will be closed for the public owing to the arrival of the cricketers.After the match is over, the fans will be transported to the parking area through shuttle service.The authorities sought cooperation from the masses saying the security steps being taken up are meant to protect them.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018