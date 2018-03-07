Ross Taylor’s heroic 181 helps New Zealand defeat England

New Zealand were chasing a formidable 336-run target by England and all seemed lost as the home side were reeling at 2/2. In came Ross Taylor and a plethora of boundaries followed.Ross Taylor smashed an unbeaten 181 runs from 147 balls and the highlight of his innings were 17 fours and six towering sixes.A crucial 187-run stand between him and Latham ensured New Zealand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with three balls to spare and six wickets in hand.Throughout his innings, Ross hobbled on one leg but never let up as far as the boundaries were concerned. This was his second century in the series.The final takes place on Friday at Christchurch as both England and New Zealand are vying to take home the series by winning the decider.

Story first published: 7th March 2018