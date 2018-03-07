Ross Taylor’s heroic 181 helps New Zealand defeat England

March 7, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!




DUNEDIN: Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor smashed an unbeaten 181 runs on Wednesday during the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England, levelling the series 2-2.Â 

New Zealand were chasing a formidable 336-run target by England and all seemed lost as the home side were reeling at 2/2. In came Ross Taylor and a plethora of boundaries followed.

Ross Taylor smashed an unbeaten 181 runs from 147 balls and the highlight of his innings were 17 fours and six towering sixes.

A crucial 187-run stand between him and Latham ensured New Zealand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with three balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Throughout his innings, Ross hobbled on one leg but never let up as far as the boundaries were concerned. This was his second century in the series.

The final takes place on Friday at Christchurch as both England and New Zealand are vying to take home the series by winning the decider.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram
Email This Post

Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators to clash with Multan Sultans

March 7, 2018 5:10 pm

Perera leads Sri Lanka to big T20 win against India

March 7, 2018 3:47 am

Under-construction stadium in Sialkot goes to waste after contractor flees

March 6, 2018 6:54 pm

13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

March 6, 2018 6:04 pm

Inter-uni basketball matches: Islamabad v Quetta

March 5, 2018 7:31 pm

Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018 7:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.