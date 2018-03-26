Ronchi remains unstoppable in PSL final

By: Samaa Web Desk

New Zealandâ€™s Luke Ronchi remained unstoppable in Pakistan Super League as he made Islamabad Unitedâ€™s look mere walkover with his 52 of 26 deliveries in the final showdown in Karachi.

He batted at a strike rate through the tournament and piled up 383 runs as the second highest run-getter after Kamran Akmal who proved himself as the most successful batsman of the tournament with 424 runs.

He smashed 94 runs off 39 balls in the qualifier against Karachi Kings and 77 off 41 balls against Lahore Qalandars.