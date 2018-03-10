Rising star Shaheen Afridi wins Twitter after spectacular performance

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Social Buzz, Sports
Be the first to comment!

Lahore Qalandars’ quickie Shaheen Shah Afridi has managed to win Twitter after his lethal bowling helped engineer a Multan Sultans’ batting collapse that helped the green shirts secure their maiden victory in the third edition of the tournament. 

Here’s how the greats of the game as well as others reacted on Twitter to Shaheen’s match-winning performance.


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran can go to any length to gain power: Khawaja Asif

March 10, 2018 7:53 pm

PSL 2018 Live Updates: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 63 runs

March 10, 2018 6:40 pm

Malala talks about fighting militancy with education in Letterman interview

March 10, 2018 6:17 pm

Is judiciary a political party, asks Ahsan Iqbal in response to CJ’s comments

March 10, 2018 5:23 pm

No conflict between Bilawal, Zardari on Senate chairmanship: Aitzaz

March 10, 2018 5:06 pm

BVI documents prove Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran

March 10, 2018 4:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.