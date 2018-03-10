Rising star Shaheen Afridi wins Twitter after spectacular performance

Lahore Qalandars’ quickie Shaheen Shah Afridi has managed to win Twitter after his lethal bowling helped engineer a Multan Sultans’ batting collapse that helped the green shirts secure their maiden victory in the third edition of the tournament.

Here’s how the greats of the game as well as others reacted on Twitter to Shaheen’s match-winning performance.

Great to finally get a win for our @lahoreqalandars last night. Energy, intensity and execution of our plans. Shaheen Shah Afridi was outstanding! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 10, 2018

Shabash Shaheen Shah Afridi… Champion in the making, finally some smiles for @lahoreqalandars fans, really happy for them — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 9, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen we present you Shaheen Shah Afridi, the next upcoming great Pakistani bowler ! Fifer for the young gun ! #DamaDamMast #MSvLQ — Lahore Qalandars🏏 (@lahoreqalandars) March 9, 2018

Shaheen Shah Afridi dazzles in Dubai!

3.5-1-4-5

Sultans blown away for 114 in 19.4 overs.@lahoreqalandars are BACK#DilSeJaanLagaDe #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/VLEc3AJEQz — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 9, 2018

Cheapest 5-wkt hauls in T20s: 5/3 – Herath, 2014

5/3 – Rashid Khan, 2017

5/3 – S Tanvir, 2017

5/4 – SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI, today

6/5 – Suppiah, 2011

5/5 – Kumble, 2009

5/5 – D Johnson, 2012#HBLPSL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 9, 2018

16 Years old Shahid Khan Afridi scored the fastest ODI century of that time.

17 Years old Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4th Most economical 5-fer of T20 History. This is a magic in name ‘Afridi’. pic.twitter.com/AD5ohjpUYu — Saad IU/LQ 🇵🇰 (@SaadAwais22) March 10, 2018

We all witnessed something very special and that was the awesome Shaheen Shah Afridi..a teenager showing solid talent. What a performance. Great prospect for Pakistan. #HBLPSL3 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 9, 2018

5 wicket haul for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Magical Spell🔥🔥🔥

Hattssoff

Brilliant

Amazing

👏👏👏#MSvLQ — Amina Nilab (@amina_kayani12) March 9, 2018

5 wickets for 4 runs in 3.4 overs, best bowling spell of this PSL. Shaheen Shah Afridi another great addition to our bowling riches. — Osama. (@ashaqeens) March 9, 2018

Fifer for Shaheen Shah Afridi today, his savage spell resulted in collapse of the @MultanSultans batting line up ! #DamaDamMast #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/4xSCn3SFht — Lahore Qalandars🏏 (@lahoreqalandars) March 9, 2018

