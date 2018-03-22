Reaching PSL final a big achievement: Sammy

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has termed reaching the final of the Pakistan Super League a big achievement of his team after it edged out Karachi Kings in the semi final on Wednesday night at Gadaffi stadium.

“We played quality cricket in the last two matches (play offs) beating Quetta Gladiators and Karachi and still one more game (final) to go and we are all set for it,” he told mediamen after his team beat Karachi by 13 runs.

He gave credit to master blaster batsman Kamran Akmal for his 77 runs sparkling knock and termed it a memorable innings which was an exhibition of stroke play and precision.

“Karman played too good and he was exceptional and we were able to build partnership which led us to strong total which Karachi failed to surpass,” he said.

He said conditions were ideal at Gadaffi stadium and they enjoyed playing good cricket.

Sammy said his team played outstanding cricket in two matches at Lahore to get into the rhythm and he looks forward to another excellent performance from his team in the final against Islamabad United on March 25 at Karachi.

He attributed the success to all the team members and said everyone deserve praise for helping the team to reach the final.

“Final will be a tough game but we are ready for it,” he said.

Karachi Kings captain, Muhammad Amir was disappointed with his team’s defeat.

He said Kamran Akmal quick fired runs laced with sixes and boundaries led Peshawar to a big total which his side failed to chase despite looking good at one stage due to fluent half centuries from JL Denly and Babar Azam.

“We did good in the match but we could not finish it as Kamran played a massive knock to keep the match out of our reach,” he added. – APP


