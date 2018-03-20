Rain threatens to wash out first PSL eliminator

By: Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Rain could play spoilsport in the first eliminator scheduled to take place today (Tuesday) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.Â

Covers were dragged onto the pitch before the first eliminator between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi began, owing to rain.

Fans covered their heads with signs and placards as rainfall continued to pelt down.

If the rain halts after a few hours of delay, the match will take place as scheduled but with reduced overs.

If the eliminator is washed out, both teams will be awarded five points each.