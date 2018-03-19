Rain may play spoilsport in PSL playoffs

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reported by: Ali Hashmi

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated PSL playoffs to be held in Lahore could be affected by rain.Â 

According to the Met department, north Punjab is expected to receive light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two PSL playoffs will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20 and 21 respectively.

It is not likely that the matches will be washed out but if rain delays play for a couple of hours then the number of overs will be reduced for each side.

The final will be held in Karachi on March 25.


