PSL: Twitterati furious over Babar Azam’s ‘slow’ innings

After the dust was settled last night and Peshawar Zalmi booked a berth in the final against Islamabad United, many people took to Twitter and blamed batsman Babar Azam for Karachi Kings’ defeat.

When Babar Azam walked out to bat, Karachi Kings needed 158 runs in 88 balls at 10.77 RPO, Babar Azam scored 63 runs in 45 balls at 8.4 RPO. The equation when Babar Azam was out was 39 runs in 9 balls at 26 RPO. â€” Clive (@vanillawallah) March 21, 2018

Babar Azam’s innings summed up pic.twitter.com/fZOuyt2HU6 â€” Depreciation (@raving_dead) March 21, 2018

when babar azam isnâ€™t playing for ur team: https://t.co/Ddzdzjb74z â€” roo d (@Raaderer8) March 21, 2018

Babar Azam consumed too many overs for the second wicket partnership #KK could have won if they had hid some boundaries in middle overs. Lost with a narrow margin. #KKvsPZ#PSL2018 â€” Ayub Minhas (@daribaalam) March 21, 2018

Babar Azam has scored his customary fifty. ðŸ˜‚ â€” Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) March 21, 2018

Karachites waiting for babar azam outside the ground. pic.twitter.com/PAV7MCqiDk â€” Taimoor Abbasi. (@FracturedMalang) March 21, 2018

Babar Azam WE LOVE YOU please play like itâ€™s a test match â€” FAIQA. ðŸ’« (@Faiqaaheree) March 21, 2018

Trying to look for a T20 batsman in Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/jrhIq9GpWo â€” Muhammad Umair Tariq (@UmairTariq90) March 21, 2018

Thank you Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/AjJbf0y6l6 â€” Koogee (@sbjaved) March 21, 2018

Two Lahori cousins combined to kick Karachi out of the PSL Kamran Akmal and Babar Azam â€” Ghumman (@Emclub7) March 21, 2018

Karachi Kings lost the match to Peshawar Zalmi with eight wickets to spare. Babar Azam scored 63 runs from 45 balls that lacked boundaries when the team needed them the most.

So far the cricketer has not yet responded to all the criticism on social media.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018