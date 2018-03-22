PSL: Twitterati furious over Babar Azam’s ‘slow’ innings

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
After the dust was settled last night and Peshawar Zalmi booked a berth in the final against Islamabad United, many people took to Twitter and blamed batsman Babar Azam for Karachi Kings’ defeat.

When the dust was settled and Peshawar emerged the victor after eliminator 2 was over, Karachi Kings’ fans and cricket enthusiasts fumed at the middle-order batsman on Twitter. Here are a couple of tweets that took aim at Azam for his slow knock.

Karachi Kings lost the match to Peshawar Zalmi with eight wickets to spare. Babar Azam scored 63 runs from 45 balls that lacked boundaries when the team needed them the most.

So far the cricketer has not yet responded to all the criticism on social media.


Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

