PSL 3 had barely kicked off when Lahore Qalandars suffered the first casualty as Chris Lane's injury got the better of him. The cricketer was out of the third edition of the league before it had even started to gather steam.Islamabad United suffered a setback as well when the team's vice-captain Rumman Raees damaged his leg while diving to save a boundary and got injured.Shahid Khan Afridi, who has become a force to be reckoned with in PSL, had to sit out Karachi Kings' fixture against Islamabad United as he was suffering from knee pain.Peshawar Zalmi skipper Dareen Sammy guided his team to victory over Quetta Gladiators but had to miss the next match against Multan Sultans as he encountered an injury as well.Perhaps the biggest setback so far has been for Islamabad United as Andre Russell has been ruled out of the tournament following a hamstring injury.The pinch-hitter had helped his team secure a thrilling victory against Lahore Qalandars in the Super Over a few days ago.

Story first published: 7th March 2018