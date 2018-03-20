PSL eliminator: Players start practice as rain halts

Thousands of fans had something to cheer about as the covers finally came off and cricketers from Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators started practicing ahead of the highly anticipated clash.Rain could play spoilsport in the PSL clash between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.Sarfarazâ€™s Gladiators are at number 4 on the points table with 0.312 net run rate, while Zalmi is at number 3 with 0.464.The toss will take place at 6:30pm and ground examination will be conducted by the officials before the match.In case the match is washed out, Zalmi will proceed to the second eliminator and will face Karachi Kings.The final will be held in Karachi on March 25 between Islamabad United and winner of the second eliminator.

Story first published: 20th March 2018