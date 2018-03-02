PSL 2018: Yayvo Cricket Festival Becomes Greater Than Ever !

ADVERTORIAL

Yayvo.com has launched#YayvoCricketFestival18,a shopping festivalÂ with discounts of up to 75% onÂ mobile phones,LED TVs, gaming consoles, home appliances, kitchen appliances and sports goods. Meezan Bank is giving Yayvo customers an additional discount of 10% on all products.

If you pay through an Easypaisa mobile account, you will get cash back worth 10% on every product. Vouch 365 and iFlixare gifting partners in #YayvoCricketFestival18.

People who want to get their #TicketToCricket should visit Yayvo.com which is the official online ticketing partner for PSL 3. You can book tickets for Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 rounds and get them delivered home.

The Eliminator rounds will take place in Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, respectively.

The dates for final tickets will be announced soon. The prices of the final tickets are:

People who want to book the tickets for the Final Match of PSL 2018Â can subscribe here for further updates.

This season, Yayvo.com is introducing #WhatThePrice for Twitter users. Just retweet the tweet. Yayvo.com will reduce the price of the product based on the number of retweets. This social activity aims to give customers price control.

This competition will take place thrice during the Yayvo Cricket Festival. Retweet now to reduce the price of the Samsung LED TV in the first competition; the names of the following two products will be disclosed on Twitter later.

This year Yayvo.com has restocked PSL Kits for fans so that you can #WearYourTeam. Official jerseys, caps, bottles, mugs, and uppers are available on the website in the colors of Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultan.

Yayvo.com is the official partner of Karachi Kings;you can get official merchandise of Karachi Kings from here.

Cricket fans can follow the social media pages of Yayvo.com and participate in the competitions to win signed jerseys by ImadWaseem and Babar Azam as giveaways.

