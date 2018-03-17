PSL 2018: Three players fined, one warned for squabbling

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Three cricketers were fined and one was issued a warning for verbal spats that took place during the last couple of PSL matches.Â 

Multan Sultans' skipper Shoaib Malik was fined twice for slow over rate. Karachi Kings' pacer Mohammad Amir was fined 10 percent of his match fees for his altercation with Ahmad Shehzad.

Peshawar Zalmi's Hasan Ali was also fined 10 percent of his match fees for gesturing towards Fakhar Zaman. Rahat Ali was issued a warning after his verbal spat with Karachi Kings' Imad Wasim.

The latest edition of the PSL has featured enthralling action, exhilarating batting and stellar bowling. The intensity of the competition has generated competition and induced verbal spats among cricketers.
