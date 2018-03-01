SHARJAH: The tenth fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 will be contested between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Sharjah on Thursday.

The match will start at 09.00 pm according to Pakistan Standard Time.

Quetta Gladiators are at third place on the league table after winning two out of their three matches.

They started their campaign by losing to Karachi Kings by 19 runs. The side won their second game against Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets and emerged victorious against 2016 champions Islamabad United by six wickets.

The defending champions Zalmi also got off to a losing start as they were beaten by new comers Multan Sultans by seven wickets. The side then went on to beat Islamabad United by 34 runs but lost to Karachi Kings by five wickets.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in the ninth match of the tournament.

Karachi Kings is at the top of the table with six points while Multan Sultans are at second place with four points. Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are at third, fourth and fifth place respectively while Lahore Qalandars is at the bottom without a point to their name.

SQUADS

Quetta Gladiators: Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Kevin Pietersen, Mahmudullah, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, John Hastings, Hasan Khan, Anwar Ali, Rahat Ali, Rameez Raja, Saud Shakeel, Saad Ali, Mir Hamza, Jofra Archer, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Hassan Khan Mohammad and Rashid Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal(wicket keeper), Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Ibtisam Sheikh, Darren Sammy (captain), Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Asghar, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sameen Gul, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Rahman and Liam Dawson. – SAMAA

Story first published: 1st March 2018