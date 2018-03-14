SHARJAH: The stage is set for another interesting encounter as Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 26th match of PSL 3, on Wednesday.Â

Lahore Qalandars are out of the tournament due to their dismal start but Quetta is sitting pretty at number two on the points table.

Quetta Gladiators will aim to finish their 10 matches on a high by winning against Lahore Qalandars, who do come across as easy pickings.

Qalandars have defeated Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in their last two outing so one should not completely rule out the green shirts. When it’s their day, the Qalandars have what it takes to cause an upset against any side, even the Gladiators.

So it will be two attacking captains, Sarfraz Ahmed and Brendon McCullum who will square off today at Sharjah with one side looking to exit the tournament on a high note while the other eyeing a semifinal berth.

SQUADS

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali, Rameez Raja, Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Jofra Archer (replaced Carlos Brathwaite), John Hastings (replaced Mahmudullah), Shane Watson, Anwar Ali

Wicket-keepers: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain),, Mohammad Azam Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rashid Khan, Rahat Ali, Faraz Ahmed, Ben Laughlin (as cover for Jofra Archer)

Player Covers: John Hastings (replaced Albie Morkel who was a cover for Jason Roy), Chris Green (cover for Rashid Khan),Â Ben Laughlin (cover for Jofra Archer)

LAHORE QALANDARS

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Brendon McCullum (captain), Sohail Akhtar, Kyle Abbott (replaced injured Chris Lynn)

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Bilal Asif, Anton Devcich (replaced Angelo Mathews)

Wicket-keepers: Umar Akmal, Gulraiz Sadaf

Bowlers: Sohail Khan, Sunil Narine, Yasir Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Raza Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan

Player Covers: Dinesh Ramdin (cover for Mustafizur Rahman)

Story first published: 14th March 2018