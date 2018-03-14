PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

SHARJAH: The stage is set for another interesting encounter as Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 26th match of PSL 3, on Wednesday.Â 

Lahore Qalandars are out of the tournament due to their dismal start but Quetta is sitting pretty at number two on the points table.

Quetta Gladiators will aim to finish their 10 matches on a high by winning against Lahore Qalandars, who do come across as easy pickings.

Qalandars have defeated Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in their last two outing so one should not completely rule out the green shirts. When it’s their day, the Qalandars have what it takes to cause an upset against any side, even the Gladiators.

So it will be two attacking captains, Sarfraz Ahmed and Brendon McCullum who will square off today at Sharjah with one side looking to exit the tournament on a high note while the other eyeing a semifinal berth.

SQUADS

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali, Rameez Raja, Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Jofra Archer (replaced Carlos Brathwaite), John Hastings (replaced Mahmudullah), Shane Watson, Anwar Ali

Wicket-keepers: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain),, Mohammad Azam Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rashid Khan, Rahat Ali, Faraz Ahmed, Ben Laughlin (as cover for Jofra Archer)

Player Covers: John Hastings (replaced Albie Morkel who was a cover for Jason Roy), Chris Green (cover for Rashid Khan),Â Ben Laughlin (cover for Jofra Archer)

LAHORE QALANDARS

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Brendon McCullum (captain), Sohail Akhtar, Kyle Abbott (replaced injured Chris Lynn)

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Bilal Asif, Anton Devcich (replaced Angelo Mathews)

Wicket-keepers: Umar Akmal, Gulraiz Sadaf

Bowlers: Sohail Khan, Sunil Narine, Yasir Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Raza Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan

Player Covers: Dinesh Ramdin (cover for Mustafizur Rahman)


Published in Sports

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Preparations finalized in Lahore, Karachi for PSL matches

March 14, 2018 1:06 pm

Video: Ahmad Shahzad disappoints fans in PSL

March 14, 2018 12:23 pm

Highlights of Pollard batting

March 14, 2018 11:59 am

Watch: Some brilliants hits by Hales, Ronchi

March 14, 2018 11:26 am

PSL 2018: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 33 runs

March 13, 2018 9:12 pm

Thakur, Pandey star as India beat Sri Lanka in tri-series T20

March 13, 2018 3:01 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.