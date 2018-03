SHARJAH: The 28th match of PSL 2018 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at Sharjah on Thursday.

The match will be played at 9.00 pm PST.

Both Gladiators and United have qualified for the play-offs.

Islamabad is at top of the points table after winning six of their eight matches in the tournament so far.

Quetta Gladiators are at second place after winning five out of their nine matches so far this year.

TEAMS

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy

Shane Watson

Kevin Pietersen

Rameez Raja

Rilee Rossouw

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper)

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Mir Hamza

Hasan Khan

Rahat Ali

Ben Laughlin

Asad Shafiq

Umar Amin

Saad Ali

Saud Shakeel

John Hastings

Chris Green

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (wicket keeper)

Jean-Paul Duminy

Alex Hales

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)

Faheem Ashraf

Samit Patel

Shadab Khan

Amad Butt

Mohammad Sami

Chadwick Walton

Samuel Badree

Steven Finn

Sam Billings

Mohammad Hasan

Rohail Nazir

Zafar Gohar

Iftikhar Ahmed

Sahibzada Farhan

Story first published: 15th March 2018