20: 30: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Three changes in Gladiators squad.

Shoaib Malik: “We will try and set a good target on the board and then back ourselves to defend it.”

Multan Sultans have made two changes – Umar Gul in for Junaid Khan. Ross Whiteley replacesÂ Darren Bravo.

Hello and welcome to the ball-by-ball coverage of today’s match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultan

DUBAI: Multan Sultans are to take on Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the third edition of Pakistan Super League at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sultans, the newest PSLâ€™s franchise, top the points table with four wins from six games.Â Shoaib Malikâ€™s Sultans have lost only one match so far in their PSL campaign and shared one point with Karachi Kings after their game was called off due to rain.

Gladiators, who were the runner-up in the first two editions, are struggling this season, securing only four points from their five games. They will have to beat Sultans in today’s game to stay in contention for the top two slots.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators:Â Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Rilee Rossouw, Mahmudullah, Rameez Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, John Hastings, Hasan Khan and Rahat Ali.

Multan Sultans:Â Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (captain), Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan and Saif Badar.

