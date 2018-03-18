DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League 2018 qualifier will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The match will start at 9 pm.
The winner of today’s fixture will progress to the final of the tournament.
The loser will play the winner of the first eliminator which will be contested between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta.
The winner of the second eliminator will qualify for the final of PSL 2018.
TEAMS
KARACHI KINGS
Khurram Manzoor
Joe Denly
Babar Azam
Eoin Morgan (captain)
Colin Ingram
Shahid Afridi
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
Mohammad Irfan Jnr
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan
Tymal Mills
Lendl Simmons
Usama Mir
Tabish Khan
Saifullah Bangash
Ravi Bopara
Hasan Mohsin
David Wiese
Imad Wasim
Mohammad Taha
ISLAMABAD UNITED
Jean-Paul Duminy
Alex Hales
Chadwick Walton (wicket keeper)
Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)
Hussain Talat
Asif Ali
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Amad Butt
Zafar Gohar
Steven Finn
Sam Billings
Mohammad Hasan
Samit Patel
Samuel Badree
Mohammad Sami
Rohail Nazir
Luke Ronchi
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sahibzada Farhan
Story first published: 18th March 2018