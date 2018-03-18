DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League 2018 qualifier will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match will start at 9 pm.

The winner of today’s fixture will progress to the final of the tournament.

The loser will play the winner of the first eliminator which will be contested between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta.

The winner of the second eliminator will qualify for the final of PSL 2018.

TEAMS

KARACHI KINGS

Khurram Manzoor

Joe Denly

Babar Azam

Eoin Morgan (captain)

Colin Ingram

Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)

Mohammad Irfan Jnr

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan

Tymal Mills

Lendl Simmons

Usama Mir

Tabish Khan

Saifullah Bangash

Ravi Bopara

Hasan Mohsin

David Wiese

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Taha

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Jean-Paul Duminy

Alex Hales

Chadwick Walton (wicket keeper)

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Amad Butt

Zafar Gohar

Steven Finn

Sam Billings

Mohammad Hasan

Samit Patel

Samuel Badree

Mohammad Sami

Rohail Nazir

Luke Ronchi

Iftikhar Ahmed

Sahibzada Farhan

Story first published: 18th March 2018