SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will play against Lahore Qalandars in match 29 of Pakistan Super League 2018 at Sharjah on Friday.

It is a must win situation for Peshawar Zalmi as they have to win today in order to keep their chances of making it to the play-offs alive.

They at fifth position on the table with eight points after having won four out of their nine matches.

Lahore Qalandars have already been knocked out from the competition.

The match will start at 4.30 pm.

TEAMS

Peshawar Zalmi:

Mohammad Hafeez

Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)

Dwayne Smith

Riki Wessels

Saad Nasim

Darren Sammy (captain)

Liam Dawson

Hasan Ali

Wahab Riaz

Sameen Gul

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Asghar

Chris Jordan

Ibtisam Sheikh

Andre Fletcher

Dwayne Bravo

Khushdil Shah

Hammad Azam

Haris Sohail

Khalid Usman

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman

Anton Devcich

Agha Salman

Brendon McCullum (captain)

Gulraiz Sadaf (wicket keeper)

Sunil Narine

Sohail Akhtar

Sohail Khan

Mitchell McClenaghan

Yasir Shah

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Dinesh Ramdin

Aamer Yamin

Bilal Asif

Umar Akmal

Cameron Delport

Ghulam Mudassar

Bilawal Bhatti

Kyle Abbott

Raza Hasan

Salman Irshad

Imran Khan Jnr.

