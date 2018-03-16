PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will play against Lahore Qalandars in match 29 of Pakistan Super League 2018 at Sharjah on Friday.

It is a must win situation for Peshawar Zalmi as they have to win today in order to keep their chances of making it to the play-offs alive.

They at fifth position on the table with eight points after having won four out of their nine matches.

Lahore Qalandars have already been knocked out from the competition.

The match will start at 4.30 pm.

TEAMS

Peshawar Zalmi:

  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)
  • Dwayne Smith
  • Riki Wessels
  • Saad Nasim
  • Darren Sammy (captain)
  • Liam Dawson
  • Hasan Ali
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Sameen Gul
  • Umaid Asif
  • Mohammad Asghar
  • Chris Jordan
  • Ibtisam Sheikh
  • Andre Fletcher
  • Dwayne Bravo
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Hammad Azam
  • Haris Sohail
  • Khalid Usman

Lahore Qalandars

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Anton Devcich
  • Agha Salman
  • Brendon McCullum (captain)
  • Gulraiz Sadaf (wicket keeper)
  • Sunil Narine
  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Sohail Khan
  • Mitchell McClenaghan
  • Yasir Shah
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Dinesh Ramdin
  • Aamer Yamin
  • Bilal Asif
  • Umar Akmal
  • Cameron Delport
  • Ghulam Mudassar
  • Bilawal Bhatti
  • Kyle Abbott
  • Raza Hasan
  • Salman Irshad
  • Imran Khan Jnr.

