PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi to take on Islamabad United

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Be the first to comment!

DUBAI: The 21st game of the PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at Dubai on Friday.

The match will start at 9.00 pm PST.

Islamabad United are at third place in the points table. They have won four out of their six games in the tournament so far. The PSL 2016 champions have lost two matches.

The defending champions have played six matches and won three matches. They also lost three matches as well.

TEAMS

Islamabad United

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)
Alex Hales
Sam Billings
Mohammad Hasan
Chadwick Walton
Rohail Nazir
Luke Ronchi
Amad Butt
Jean-Paul Duminy
Hussain Talat
Samit Patel
Andre Russell
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Samuel Badree
Steven Finn
Mohammad Sami
Rumman Raees
Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain)
Tamim Iqbal
Kamran Akmal
Andre Fletcher
Riki Wessels
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Dwayne Bravo
Khushdil Shah
Umaid Asif
Saad Nasim
Mohammad Hafeez
Shakib Al Hasan
Liam Dawson
Sameen Gul
Hasan Ali
Chris Jordan
Mohammad Asghar
Wahab Riaz
Khalid Usman


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018: Multan Sultans to face Lahore Qalandars

March 9, 2018 11:00 am

Social media voice disappointment over Qalandars

March 9, 2018 9:13 am

PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 67 runs

March 8, 2018 9:50 pm

From the stands: Sania, Shaniera root for Multan Sultans

March 8, 2018 9:16 pm

Watch: Ronchi blitz blows away Lahore Qalandars

March 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Ronchi’s 77 hands Lahore sixth loss in PSL 2018

March 8, 2018 8:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.