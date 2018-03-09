DUBAI: The 21st game of the PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at Dubai on Friday.

The match will start at 9.00 pm PST.

Islamabad United are at third place in the points table. They have won four out of their six games in the tournament so far. The PSL 2016 champions have lost two matches.

The defending champions have played six matches and won three matches. They also lost three matches as well.

TEAMS

Islamabad United

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)

Alex Hales

Sam Billings

Mohammad Hasan

Chadwick Walton

Rohail Nazir

Luke Ronchi

Amad Butt

Jean-Paul Duminy

Hussain Talat

Samit Patel

Andre Russell

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Samuel Badree

Steven Finn

Mohammad Sami

Rumman Raees

Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain)

Tamim Iqbal

Kamran Akmal

Andre Fletcher

Riki Wessels

Hammad Azam

Haris Sohail

Dwayne Bravo

Khushdil Shah

Umaid Asif

Saad Nasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Shakib Al Hasan

Liam Dawson

Sameen Gul

Hasan Ali

Chris Jordan

Mohammad Asghar

Wahab Riaz

Khalid Usman

Story first published: 9th March 2018