DUBAI: The 21st game of the PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at Dubai on Friday.
The match will start at 9.00 pm PST.
Islamabad United are at third place in the points table. They have won four out of their six games in the tournament so far. The PSL 2016 champions have lost two matches.
The defending champions have played six matches and won three matches. They also lost three matches as well.
TEAMS
Islamabad United
Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)
Alex Hales
Sam Billings
Mohammad Hasan
Chadwick Walton
Rohail Nazir
Luke Ronchi
Amad Butt
Jean-Paul Duminy
Hussain Talat
Samit Patel
Andre Russell
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Samuel Badree
Steven Finn
Mohammad Sami
Rumman Raees
Zafar Gohar
Peshawar Zalmi
Darren Sammy (captain)
Tamim Iqbal
Kamran Akmal
Andre Fletcher
Riki Wessels
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Dwayne Bravo
Khushdil Shah
Umaid Asif
Saad Nasim
Mohammad Hafeez
Shakib Al Hasan
Liam Dawson
Sameen Gul
Hasan Ali
Chris Jordan
Mohammad Asghar
Wahab Riaz
Khalid Usman
Tweet
Story first published: 9th March 2018