SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will play the 27th match of PSL 2018 against Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Thursday.
The match will start at 4.30 pm.
Both teams will be playing to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs stage alive.
Peshawar Zalmi are at fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three out of their five matches.
Karachi Kings are at third place with nine points. They played eight matches and won four matches.
TEAMS
Karachi Kings:
Imad Wasim (captain)
Lendl Simmons
Joe Denly
Babar Azam
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Shahid Afridi
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
Mohammad Irfan Jnr
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan
David Wiese
Khurram Manzoor
Usama Mir
Tabish Khan
Saifullah Bangash
Tymal Mills
Hasan Mohsin
Mohammad Taha
Eoin Morgan
Peshawar Zalmi:
Darren Sammy (captain)
Mohammad Hafeez
Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)
Dwayne Smith
Riki Wessels
Khushdil Shah
Liam Dawson
Hasan Ali
Wahab Riaz
Mohammad Asghar
Umaid Asif
Chris Jordan
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Andre Fletcher
Dwayne Bravo
Sameen Gul
Saad Nasim
Ibtisam Sheikh
Khalid Usman
Story first published: 15th March 2018