SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will play the 27th match of PSL 2018 against Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Thursday.

The match will start at 4.30 pm.

Both teams will be playing to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs stage alive.

Peshawar Zalmi are at fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three out of their five matches.

Karachi Kings are at third place with nine points. They played eight matches and won four matches.

TEAMS

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (captain)

Lendl Simmons

Joe Denly

Babar Azam

Colin Ingram

Ravi Bopara

Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)

Mohammad Irfan Jnr

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan

David Wiese

Khurram Manzoor

Usama Mir

Tabish Khan

Saifullah Bangash

Tymal Mills

Hasan Mohsin

Mohammad Taha

Eoin Morgan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (captain)

Mohammad Hafeez

Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)

Dwayne Smith

Riki Wessels

Khushdil Shah

Liam Dawson

Hasan Ali

Wahab Riaz

Mohammad Asghar

Umaid Asif

Chris Jordan

Hammad Azam

Haris Sohail

Andre Fletcher

Dwayne Bravo

Sameen Gul

Saad Nasim

Ibtisam Sheikh

Khalid Usman

Story first published: 15th March 2018