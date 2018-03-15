PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi play against Karachi Kings

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will play the 27th match of PSL 2018 against Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Thursday.

The match will start at 4.30 pm.

Both teams will be playing to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs stage alive.

Peshawar Zalmi are at fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three out of their five matches.

Karachi Kings are at third place with nine points. They played eight matches and won four matches.

TEAMS

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (captain)
Lendl Simmons
Joe Denly
Babar Azam
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Shahid Afridi
Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
Mohammad Irfan Jnr
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan
David Wiese
Khurram Manzoor
Usama Mir
Tabish Khan
Saifullah Bangash
Tymal Mills
Hasan Mohsin
Mohammad Taha
Eoin Morgan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (captain)
Mohammad Hafeez
Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)
Dwayne Smith
Riki Wessels
Khushdil Shah
Liam Dawson
Hasan Ali
Wahab Riaz
Mohammad Asghar
Umaid Asif
Chris Jordan
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Andre Fletcher
Dwayne Bravo
Sameen Gul
Saad Nasim
Ibtisam Sheikh
Khalid Usman


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Website selling PSL 2018 final tickets crashes

March 15, 2018 11:57 am

Watch: Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan lose temper at each other

March 15, 2018 11:29 am

PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United

March 15, 2018 10:54 am

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs

March 14, 2018 8:00 pm

Karachi PSL 3 final tickets from March 15

March 14, 2018 3:01 pm

Javed Afridi throws dinner to boost Zalmi’s morale

March 14, 2018 2:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 14 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 14 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.