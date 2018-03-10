PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi to face Quetta Gladiators

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Be the first to comment!

DUBAI: The 23rd match of PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on Saturday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

Quetta Gladiators are at third place on the points table after having won four out of their seven games in the competition so far. They have lost three matches as well.

The defending champions are at fifth place in the rankings. They played seven matches, won three and lost four fixtures.

TEAMS

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain)
Rilee Rossouw
Jason Roy
Kevin Pietersen
Rameez Raja
Asad Shafiq
Shane Watson
Umar Amin
Mohammad Nawaz
Mahmudullah
Saad Ali
Saud Shakeel
Rashid Khan
Anwar Ali
Mir Hamza
Rahat Ali
Hasan Khan

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Darren Sammy (captain)
Tamim Iqbal
Kamran Akmal
Andre Fletcher
Riki Wessels
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Dwayne Bravo
Khushdil Shah
Umaid Asif
Saad Nasim
Mohammad Hafeez
Shakib Al Hasan
Liam Dawson
Sameen Gul
Hasan Ali
Chris Jordan
Mohammad Asghar
Wahab Riaz
Khalid Usman


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018 live updates: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

March 10, 2018 4:10 pm

Rameez Raja shares hilarious moment with fellow commentators

March 10, 2018 12:30 pm

Highlights: Some excellent shots by Duminy of Islamabad United

March 10, 2018 11:12 am

PSL 2018: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs

March 9, 2018 10:44 pm

Watch: Shaheen Afridi destroys Multan Sultans

March 9, 2018 9:35 pm

Highlights: Lahore Qalandars boundaries

March 9, 2018 9:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.