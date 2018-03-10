DUBAI: The 23rd match of PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on Saturday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

Quetta Gladiators are at third place on the points table after having won four out of their seven games in the competition so far. They have lost three matches as well.

The defending champions are at fifth place in the rankings. They played seven matches, won three and lost four fixtures.

TEAMS

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain)

Rilee Rossouw

Jason Roy

Kevin Pietersen

Rameez Raja

Asad Shafiq

Shane Watson

Umar Amin

Mohammad Nawaz

Mahmudullah

Saad Ali

Saud Shakeel

Rashid Khan

Anwar Ali

Mir Hamza

Rahat Ali

Hasan Khan

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Darren Sammy (captain)

Tamim Iqbal

Kamran Akmal

Andre Fletcher

Riki Wessels

Hammad Azam

Haris Sohail

Dwayne Bravo

Khushdil Shah

Umaid Asif

Saad Nasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Shakib Al Hasan

Liam Dawson

Sameen Gul

Hasan Ali

Chris Jordan

Mohammad Asghar

Wahab Riaz

Khalid Usman

Story first published: 10th March 2018