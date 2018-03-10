DUBAI: The 23rd match of PSL 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on Saturday.
The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.
Quetta Gladiators are at third place on the points table after having won four out of their seven games in the competition so far. They have lost three matches as well.
The defending champions are at fifth place in the rankings. They played seven matches, won three and lost four fixtures.
TEAMS
QUETTA GLADIATORS
Sarfraz Ahmed (captain)
Rilee Rossouw
Jason Roy
Kevin Pietersen
Rameez Raja
Asad Shafiq
Shane Watson
Umar Amin
Mohammad Nawaz
Mahmudullah
Saad Ali
Saud Shakeel
Rashid Khan
Anwar Ali
Mir Hamza
Rahat Ali
Hasan Khan
PESHAWAR ZALMI
Darren Sammy (captain)
Tamim Iqbal
Kamran Akmal
Andre Fletcher
Riki Wessels
Hammad Azam
Haris Sohail
Dwayne Bravo
Khushdil Shah
Umaid Asif
Saad Nasim
Mohammad Hafeez
Shakib Al Hasan
Liam Dawson
Sameen Gul
Hasan Ali
Chris Jordan
Mohammad Asghar
Wahab Riaz
Khalid Usman
Story first published: 10th March 2018