Live Updates, PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi today.

McCullum: “We have gradually got better as the tournament progresses.”

Hafeez: “Unlucky not have our captain. Hasan Ali is back in the squad after being fit. The pitch has something for everyone. If you stick to basics, you have every chance to do well.”

Darren Sammy is not playing today so Mohammad Hafeez will lead Zalmi’s in the all-important match

Hello and welcome to the ball-by-ball coverage of the 14th match of Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League 2018 at Sharjah on Saturday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

Lahore Qalandars have lost all their four matches in the tournament so far. They have been beaten by Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi got four points from as many games. TheyÂ got off to a losing start as they were beaten by Multan Sultans but defeated Islamabad United in their second match. They were defeated by Karachi Kings but defeated Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling fashion.

TEAMS

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz and Khalid Usman.

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Kyle Abbott.


Story first published: 3rd March 2018

 

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

