DUBAI: The 20th match of PSL 2018 will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Dubai on Friday.

The match will begin at 4.30 pm PST.

Multan Sultans, with nine points, are at top of the table. They played seven games, won four match and lost two of their fixtures. Their one game was abandoned due to rain.

Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom of the standing after having lost all of their six matches in the tournament so far.

TEAMS

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman

Anton Devcich

Agha Salman

Dinesh Ramdin (wicket keeper)

Brendon McCullum (captain)

Sunil Narine

Sohail Khan

Aamer Yamin

Salman Irshad

Yasir Shah

Imran Khan Jnr.

Umar Akmal

Bilal Asif

Cameron Delport

Ghulam Mudassar

Bilawal Bhatti

Mitchell McClenaghan

Kyle Abbott

Raza Hasan

Shaheen Afridi

Sohail Akhtar

Gulraiz Sadaf

Multan Sultans:

Shoaib Malik (captain)

Ahmed Shehzad

Darren Bravo

Abdullah Shafique

Saif Badar

Nicholas Pooran

Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper)

Sohaib Maqsood

Kashif Bhatti

Shan Masood

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Abbas

Umar Siddiq

Ross Whiteley

Imran Tahir

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Irfan

Sohail Tanvir

Umar Gul

Hardus Viljoen

Kieron Pollard

Story first published: 9th March 2018