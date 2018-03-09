DUBAI: The 20th match of PSL 2018 will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Dubai on Friday.
The match will begin at 4.30 pm PST.
Multan Sultans, with nine points, are at top of the table. They played seven games, won four match and lost two of their fixtures. Their one game was abandoned due to rain.
Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom of the standing after having lost all of their six matches in the tournament so far.
TEAMS
Lahore Qalandars:
Fakhar Zaman
Anton Devcich
Agha Salman
Dinesh Ramdin (wicket keeper)
Brendon McCullum (captain)
Sunil Narine
Sohail Khan
Aamer Yamin
Salman Irshad
Yasir Shah
Imran Khan Jnr.
Umar Akmal
Bilal Asif
Cameron Delport
Ghulam Mudassar
Bilawal Bhatti
Mitchell McClenaghan
Kyle Abbott
Raza Hasan
Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar
Gulraiz Sadaf
Multan Sultans:
Shoaib Malik (captain)
Ahmed Shehzad
Darren Bravo
Abdullah Shafique
Saif Badar
Nicholas Pooran
Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper)
Sohaib Maqsood
Kashif Bhatti
Shan Masood
Thisara Perera
Mohammad Abbas
Umar Siddiq
Ross Whiteley
Imran Tahir
Junaid Khan
Mohammad Irfan
Sohail Tanvir
Umar Gul
Hardus Viljoen
Kieron Pollard
Story first published: 9th March 2018