SHARJAH: Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League 2018 at Sharjah.

Imran Tahir took the second hat trick of the tournament while Kumar Sangakkara struck a half century for Multan Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 102 runs in 15.4 overs with only three of their batsmen scoring in double figures.

Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 30 runs while Shane Watson made 19 runs. Mahmudullah made 15 runs for the team.

Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir grabbed three wickets for Multan Sultans while Mohammad Irfan and Shoaib Malik grabbed dismissed one batsman each.

Multan Sultans reached the target of 103 runs with nine wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.

Kumar Sangakkara made 51 runs for the team while Ahmed Shehzad and Sohaib Maqsood scored 27 and 26 runs for the team.

Hasan Khan took the only wicket for the team. – SAMAA

MULTAN SULTANS INNINGS

Over 16.4: MS 108/1 (win by nine wickets)

Sarfraz Ahmed to Sohaib Maqsood, SIX

Sarfraz Ahmed to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Sarfraz Ahmed to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Sarfraz Ahmed to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Over 16: MS 102/1 (require 1 runs to win)

Mahmudullah to Maqsood, 1 run, scores level

Mahmudullah to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Over 15: MS 96/1 (require 7 runs to win)

John Hastings to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

John Hastings to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

John Hastings to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

John Hastings to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

John Hastings to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR

John Hastings to Sohaib Maqsood, 2 runs

Over 14: MS 88/1 (require 15 runs to win)

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Anwar Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Anwar Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Over 13: MS 84/1 (require 19 runs to win)

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, SIX

Hasan Khan to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Over 12: MS 75/1 (require 28 runs to win)

Anwar Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohaib Maqsood, no run

Over 11: MS 71/1 (require 32 runs to win)

Hasan Khan to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR

Hasan Khan to Shehzad, OUT. Caught

Hasan Khan to Sangakkara, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Shehzad, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Sangakkara, 1 run

Over 10: MS 63/0 (require 40 runs to win)

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 2 runs

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Sangakkara, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shehzad, 1 run

Over 9: MS 57/0 (require 46 runs to win)

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, FOUR

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, 2 runs

Hasan Khan to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Hasan Khan to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Over 8: MS 49/0 (require 54 runs to win)

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Over 7: MS 45/0 (require 58 runs to win)

John Hastings to Kumar Sangakkara, FOUR

John Hastings to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

John Hastings to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

John Hastings to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

John Hastings to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

John Hasting to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Over 6: MS 37/0 (require 66 runs to win)

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Over 5: MS 33/0 (require 70 runs to win)

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakarra, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Over 4: MS 26/0 (require 77 runs to win)

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Over 3: MS 23/0 (require 80 runs to win)

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, FOUR

Over 2: MS 17/0 (require 86 runs to win)

Shane Watson to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Shane Watson to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Shane Watson to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Shane Watson to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Shane Watson to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Shane Watson to Kumar Sangakkara, 1 run

Shane Watson to Kumar Sangakkara, wide

Over 1: MS 11/0 (require 92 runs to win)

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, no run

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, wide

Rahat Ali to Ahmed Shehzad, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, 2 wides

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Kumar Sangakkara, no run

QUETTA GLADIATORS INNINGS

From 101/5

to

102 all out!@TeamQuetta lose their last five wickets for an addition of one run.@MultanSultans run through Quetta lower-order.#DilSeJaanLagaDe#MSvQG — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 3, 2018

Over 15.4: QG 102 (all out)

Imran Tahir to Rahat Ali, OUT. LBW. That’s a hat trick.

Imran Tahir to Jon Hastings, OUT. Bowled.

Imran Tahir to Hasan Khan, OUT. Bowled.

Imran Tahir to Anwar Ali, 1 run

Over 15: QG 101/7

Sohail Tanvir to Hasan Khan, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Sarfraz Ahmed, OUT. Caught

Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Nawaz, OUT. Caught

Sohail Tanvir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Nawaz, 2-no ball

Sohail Tanvir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Over 14: QG 97/5

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, no run

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1-leg bye

Over 13: QG 92/5

Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Nawaz, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Nawaz, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Mahmudullah, OUT. Caught behind.

Mohammad Irfan to Mahmudullah, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Mahmudullah, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Over 12: QG 89/4

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mahmudullah, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide

Over 11: QG 81/4

Imran Tahir to Mahmudullah, no run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed 1 run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide

Imran Tahir to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run,

Imran Tahir to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Over 10: QG 76/4

Shoaib Malik to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shoaib Malik to Mahmudullah, no run

Shoaib Malik to Mahmudullah, no run

Shoaib Malik to Mahmudullah, SIX

Shoaib Malik to Rilee Rossouw, OUT. Stumped

Shoaib Malik to Rilee Rossouw, SIX

Over 9: QG 63/3

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Over 8: QG 57/3

Shoaib Malik to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Shoaib Malik to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Shoaib Malik to Rilee Rossouw, 1 leg-bye

Shoaib Malik to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Shoaib Malik to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Shoaib Malik to Sarfraz Ahmed, FOUR

Over 7: QG 50/3

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Shane Watson, OUT. Caught

Junaid Khan to Shane Watson, FOUR

Over 6: QG 42/2

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 5 wides

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, FOUR

Imran Tahir to Shane Watson, 1 run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Imran Tahir to Shane Watson, 1 run

Imran Tahir to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Over 5: QG 29/2

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Junaid Khan to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run

Junaid Khan to Ramiz Raja, OUT. Bowled

Over 4: QG 28/1

Sohail Tanvir to Ramiz Raja (debutante), 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Amin, OUT, Caught

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Amin, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Umar Amin, no run

Over 3: QG 25/0

Mohammad Irfan to Shane Watson, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Shane Watson, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Shane Watson, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Shane Watson, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Over 2: QG 18/0

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, SIX

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shane Watson, wide

Over 1: QG 11/0

Mohammad Irfan to Shane Watson, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, 5 wides

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Umar Amin, FOUR

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Rilee Rossouw, Mahmudullah, Rameez Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, John Hastings, Hasan Khan and Rahat Ali.

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Kumar Sangakkara (wicket keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (captain), Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan and Saif Badar.

Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to field against Quetta Gladiators.

Story first published: 3rd March 2018