SHARJAH: New comers Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 11th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 at Sharjah on Friday.

The match will start at 04.30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Karachi Kings is at top of the table having won all of its three matches in the tournament so far.

They beat Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs in their first match of this year’s edition. They defeated defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. They clinched their third successive win by overcoming Lahore Qalandars by 27 runs.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are at second place with two victories and a loss to their name.

They new comers defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament. The side then went on to beat Lahore Qalandars by 43 runs but lost Islamabad United by five wicket.

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan and Mohammad Taha.

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas , Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen and Kieron Pollard.

Story first published: 1st March 2018