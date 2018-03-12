SHARJAH: The 25th fixture of PSL 2018 will be contested between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Sharjah on Tuesday.
The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.
Multan Sultans will be playing the match to keep their chances of making it to the play-offs alive while Islamabad United have qualified for the next round of the tournament.
Islamabad United have been played seven, won five and lost two matches in the competition so far.
The new comers have played nine matches, won four and lost four fixtures. Their one game was washed out due to rain.
TEAMS
Islamabad United
Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)
Alex Hales
Sam Billings
Mohammad Hasan
Chadwick Walton
Rohail Nazir
Luke Ronchi
Amad Butt
Jean-Paul Duminy
Hussain Talat
Samit Patel
Andre Russell
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Samuel Badree
Steven Finn
Mohammad Sami
Rumman Raees
Zafar Gohar
Multan Sultans
Shoaib Malik (captain)
Ahmed Shehzad
Darren Bravo
Abdullah Shafique
Saif Badar
Nicholas Pooran
Kumar Sangakkara
Sohaib Maqsood
Kashif Bhatti
Shan Masood
Thisara Perera
Mohammad Abbas
Umar Siddiq
Ross Whiteley
Imran Tahir
Junaid Khan
Mohammad Irfan
Sohail Tanvir
Umar Gul
Hardus Viljoen
Kieron Pollard
