SHARJAH: The 25th fixture of PSL 2018 will be contested between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Sharjah on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 9.00 pm PST.

Multan Sultans will be playing the match to keep their chances of making it to the play-offs alive while Islamabad United have qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Islamabad United have been played seven, won five and lost two matches in the competition so far.

The new comers have played nine matches, won four and lost four fixtures. Their one game was washed out due to rain.

TEAMS

Islamabad United

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)

Alex Hales

Sam Billings

Mohammad Hasan

Chadwick Walton

Rohail Nazir

Luke Ronchi

Amad Butt

Jean-Paul Duminy

Hussain Talat

Samit Patel

Andre Russell

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Samuel Badree

Steven Finn

Mohammad Sami

Rumman Raees

Zafar Gohar

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (captain)

Ahmed Shehzad

Darren Bravo

Abdullah Shafique

Saif Badar

Nicholas Pooran

Kumar Sangakkara

Sohaib Maqsood

Kashif Bhatti

Shan Masood

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Abbas

Umar Siddiq

Ross Whiteley

Imran Tahir

Junaid Khan

Mohammad Irfan

Sohail Tanvir

Umar Gul

Hardus Viljoen

Kieron Pollard

Story first published: 12th March 2018