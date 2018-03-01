PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
SHARJAH: The 12th game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Friday at Sharjah.

The match will begin at 09.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Islamabad United have played three matches and emerged victorious in one game.

They suffered a 34-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Peshawar. The winners of 2016 edition defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets. They were handed a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom of the table after losing all three of their games so far.

They lost their opening match to Multan Sultans by 43 runs. They suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Quetta Gladiators. They went on to lost their third successive game in the tournament to Karachi Kings by 27 runs.

SQUADS

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.


Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

