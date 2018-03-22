PSL 2018: Key players of Islamabad United

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: Islamabad United reached the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 where they will face Peshawar Zalmi.

The side, which finished at top of the league table, will be playing to win the tournament with their power-packed line up.

The winners of 2016 edition have traveled to PakSamuel istan with six overseas players including Australian/New Zealandâ€™s Luke Ronchi and J.P. Duminy of South Africa.

The winners of 2016 edition have traveled to Pakistan with six overseas players including Australian/New Zealandâ€™s Luke Ronchi and J.P. Duminy of South Africa.

Spinners Samuel Badree and Samit Patel will be threatening the bowlers with their spin.

Pacers Mohammad Sami and Steven Finn while be bowling to provide early breakthroughs for the team.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Cobbler to present Peshawari chappal to PSL 2018 champions

March 22, 2018 5:10 pm

PSL: Twitterati furious over Babar Azam’s ‘slow’ innings

March 22, 2018 4:38 pm

PSL 2018 on Sunday: After 9 long years, Karachi welcomes top-notch cricket back

March 22, 2018 3:48 pm

The rules for fans coming to the PSL 2018 final Sunday in Karachi

March 22, 2018 3:03 pm

PSL 2018 final traffic plan: How to get to the Karachi stadium, shuttle buses

March 22, 2018 2:44 pm

PSL 2018 final: Roads closed for security rehearsal

March 22, 2018 2:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.