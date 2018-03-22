The side, which finished at top of the league table, will be playing to win the tournament with their power-packed line up.The winners of 2016 edition have traveled to PakSamuel istan with six overseas players including Australian/New Zealandâ€™s Luke Ronchi and J.P. Duminy of South Africa.The winners of 2016 edition have traveled to Pakistan with six overseas players including Australian/New Zealandâ€™s Luke Ronchi and J.P. Duminy of South Africa.Spinners Samuel Badree and Samit Patel will be threatening the bowlers with their spin.Pacers Mohammad Sami and Steven Finn while be bowling to provide early breakthroughs for the team.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018