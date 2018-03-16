SHARJAH: The 30thÂ fixture of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Friday.
Islamabad United have already qualified for the play-offs stage.
The former champions are at the top of the points table with 14 points. They played nine matches and won seven games.
Karachi Kings will be playing to win the match and qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
The side â€“ at third place with nine points â€“ played nine matches and won four games. Their one match was washed out due to rain.
The match will begin at 9 pm PST.
TEAMS
Karachi Kings:
- Babar Azam
- Joe Denly
- Colin Ingram
- Eoin Morgan (captain)
- Ravi Bopara
- Shahid Afridi
- Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)
- Usama Mir
- Mohammad Irfan Jnr.
- Mohammad Amir
- Usman Khan Shinwari
- Imad Wasim
- Lendl Simmons
- Tabish Khan
- Saifullah Bangash
- Tymal Mills
- Hasan Mohsin
- Mohammad Taha
- David Wiese
- Khurram Manzoor
Islamabad United
- Luke Ronchi (wicket keeper)
- Jean Paul Duminy
- Alex Hales
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
- Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Samit Patel
- Shadab Khan
- Ammad Butt
- Mohammad Sami
- Zafar Gohar
- Chadwick Walton
- Sahibzada Farhan
- Mohammad Hasan
- Samuel Badree
- Sam Billings
- Steven Finn
- Rohail Nazir
- Iftikhar Ahmed
Story first published: 16th March 2018