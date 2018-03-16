SHARJAH: The 30thÂ fixture of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at Sharjah on Friday.

Islamabad United have already qualified for the play-offs stage.

The former champions are at the top of the points table with 14 points. They played nine matches and won seven games.

Karachi Kings will be playing to win the match and qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The side â€“ at third place with nine points â€“ played nine matches and won four games. Their one match was washed out due to rain.

The match will begin at 9 pm PST.

TEAMS

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam

Joe Denly

Colin Ingram

Eoin Morgan (captain)

Ravi Bopara

Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper)

Usama Mir

Mohammad Irfan Jnr.

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan Shinwari

Imad Wasim

Lendl Simmons

Tabish Khan

Saifullah Bangash

Tymal Mills

Hasan Mohsin

Mohammad Taha

David Wiese

Khurram Manzoor

Islamabad United

Luke Ronchi (wicket keeper)

Jean Paul Duminy

Alex Hales

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain)

Faheem Ashraf

Samit Patel

Shadab Khan

Ammad Butt

Mohammad Sami

Zafar Gohar

Chadwick Walton

Sahibzada Farhan

Mohammad Hasan

Samuel Badree

Sam Billings

Steven Finn

Rohail Nazir

Iftikhar Ahmed

Story first published: 16th March 2018